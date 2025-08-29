Field Marshal visits Punjab's flood-affected areas, vows to revive Kartarpur

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, visited flood affected areas of Punjab including Sialkot Sector, Shakargarh, Narowal and Kartarpur, to assess the situation and review ongoing rescue and relief operations, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing situation and the preparations for the next spell of rains.

COAS appreciated the troops and the civil administration for their coordinated and untiring efforts in rescuing and providing relief to the masses in affected areas, according to the military’s media wing.

COAS also interacted with the affected Sikh community of the area and assured the community that all religious sites affected during floods, including Durbar Sahib Kartarpur, will be completely revived to their original condition at priority.

He reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state and its institutions to protect the minorities and their religious sites and the state of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to uphold its responsibility towards the minorities.

The Sikh Community welcomed the arrival of COAS with warmth at the flood affected areas of Sialkot Sector, paying thanks to the Army Chief for the services being extended by the civil administration and the Army during the calamity.

COAS also undertook the aerial flyover of Durbar Sahib Kartarpur.

During interaction with representatives of civil administration, COAS appreciated the proactive response which helped minimise the loss of lives and property.

While interacting with troops, the COAS commended their high morale, operational readiness, and commitment for serving the nation.

He appreciated their services for the people during rescue and relief operations under challenging circumstances. Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Gujranwala.