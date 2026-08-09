FIFA comes out fighting for Gianni Infantino: "Scrutiny isn't a free pass to lie"

FIFA has issued a detailed statement backing President Gianni Infantino following criticism over both organizational policies and media allegations regarding his past tenure at UEFA.

In its official response, global football’s governing body criticized detractors who it claimed are attempting to bypass established democratic channels:

“It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President. Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes.”

The statement further warned against accepting speculative claims as facts, adding:

“FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress.”

Controversy Over ‘FIFA Forward Enterprise’ Proposal

The public defense comes amid mounting administrative pressure on Infantino. His proposed “FIFA Forward Enterprise” initiative—which aimed to allow private investors to buy minority stakes in marquee events, including the FIFA World Cup—faced pushback from key European bodies, including UEFA and several national associations.

Following vocal opposition, including calls for his resignation from member bodies such as the Norwegian Football Federation, the proposal was ultimately shelved. Infantino, who was first elected in 2016, faces his next re-election bid in March.

FIFA Denies UEFA Severance Payment Allegations

Adding to the administrative debate, reports published by The Telegraph on August 7 alleged that UEFA made a six-figure severance payment to a female employee following an alleged affair while Infantino served as UEFA General Secretary.

A FIFA spokesperson forcefully refuted the allegations:

“FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory. No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr. Infantino’s behavior because there never was an incident where he was involved.”