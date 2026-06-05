FIFA introduces new national anthem protocol for World Cup 2026

FIFA has announced a major change to its pre-match ceremonies for the 2026 World Cup, with all 26 players in a matchday squad set to participate in the national anthem proceedings for the first time.

The revised protocol will be implemented at the expanded tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, ensuring that every player selected for a match, not just the starting XI, is involved in one of football’s most iconic moments.

Under the previous format, only the starting line-ups stood on the pitch during the national anthems, while substitutes remained near the dugout alongside coaching staff and support personnel.

The new arrangement will see all members of the matchday squad gather on the field before kick-off. Players will assemble around the centre-circle banner, with substitutes joining the starting XI during the anthem ceremony.

Another notable change is the positioning of the teams. Instead of facing the stands, players and match officials will gather around the centre circle and face one another, creating what FIFA believes will be a more unified and emotional pre-match spectacle.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the change is part of the governing body’s effort to enhance the World Cup experience for players and supporters alike.

“As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced,” Infantino said.

“Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone.

“The FIFA World Cup is about every player and every fan, and this new pre-match ceremony reflects that.”