FIFA makes emergency change to VAR procedure just hours before England vs Argentina semi-final

FIFA have pulled a surprise emergency change to their Video Assistant Referee (VAR) procedures ahead of tonight’s World Cup 2026 semi-final clash between England and Argentina. Following numerous controversial refereeing calls and public pressure during the knock-out rounds, football’s governing body are modifying the physical operation of reviews for the remainder of the tournament.

Big Change: FIFA Bring VAR Into The Stadiums

So far for this World Cup in North America, VAR is being conducted entirely from the FIFA’s central Video Operations Room (VOR) at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) at Dallas, Texas.

However, following an emergency protocol put in place from this week onwards: On-site Officials – Both a main VAR Official and a Reserve VAR Official are now present inside each match stadium, beginning with the four-semi-final matches.

Why the change?

FIFA have been able to ensure that in the event of a technical or communications black-out, a technical black-out will ensure both on-site Officials can take over in order to allow the main Referee to conduct his on-field review. The Safeguard – Under the current rules, a match cannot be stopped and/or re-scheduled on account of a VAR system failure. To avoid such scenario, both Officials are physically on-site to avoid the system down at the remote operation room.

The operational move has been subtly implemented since the France-Morocco quarter-final in Boston where Uruguayan official Leodan Gonzalez served as the on-site VAR and has now been formalised for the semi-finals and final.

Mounting pressure following Officiating controversies

FIFA have acted decisively following strong complaints from several of the eliminated teams at this World Cup.

Officiating flash-points have occurred thick and fast, with Switzerland manager Murat Yakin labelling as ‘unacceptable’ the yellow card shown to his star striker Breel Embolo in the round of 16 tie against Argentina and Egyptians players and staff also questioning standards after suffering a last gasp 3-2 victory against Argentina in the previous round.

FIFA’s head of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, insists his referees have maintained high standards throughout the competition but is now willing to take no chances. Moving the VAR booth inside the Atlanta Stadium is the move to reduce any risk of communications going down at the vital stages of the competition.