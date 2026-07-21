FIFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into Argentina following the chaotic scenes that erupted after the final whistle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy.

Football’s world governing body confirmed that its disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to examine the post-match incidents at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

The investigation could result in suspensions for players or coaching staff involved, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) could also face financial penalties.

The confrontation broke out as Spain’s players celebrated their World Cup triumph. Several Argentina players and members of the coaching staff were involved in heated altercations with their Spanish counterparts.

Defender Nahuel Molina, midfielders Leandro Paredes and Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala appeared to play central roles in the incident. Paredes was initially reported to have been sent off after allegedly grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat, but FIFA later removed the red card from the official record, confirming that no disciplinary action had been taken during the match.

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Argentina had already been reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in stoppage time.

According to reports, the clash began moments after the final whistle when Spain midfielder Rodri, who had been substituted during extra time, ran onto the pitch to celebrate with teammates. Molina allegedly confronted Rodri, triggering a confrontation that quickly escalated as players from both teams became involved.

The latest investigation comes while the AFA is already facing possible disciplinary action after Argentina players displayed a banner supporting the country’s claim over the Falkland Islands following their World Cup semi-final victory against England.

FIFA has not announced a timeline for completing the investigation.