FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to its failure to implement constitutional amendments recommended by the global governing body.

The suspension comes after the PFF Congress refused to adopt a revised constitution ensuring fair and democratic elections, a key requirement of FIFA’s normalization process.

The PFF’s failure to amend its constitution, particularly clauses related to the electoral process, has led to the suspension. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had urged the PFF to make these changes, but the newly elected PFF Congress rejected them.

This is not the first time the PFF has faced suspension. In April 2021, FIFA imposed a ban due to third-party interference, which was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF Normalization Committee regained control of its premises and finances.

The current suspension means Pakistan’s national teams are barred from international competitions, and the PFF will no longer receive FIFA’s financial assistance until the issue is resolved.

PFF Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik had warned of a possible suspension due to the deadlock between the federation and the newly elected Congress. Malik stated that FIFA wants the PFF Constitution to align with international standards, but a majority of the newly elected PFF Congress members have not agreed to the proposed amendments.

The PFF had made progress in recent months, including participating in the 2023 Olympic qualifiers and advancing to the second round. However, the suspension is a significant setback for Pakistani football.