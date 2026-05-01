FIFA to review ticket strategy for 2030 World Cup

FIFA said Thursday it will review its ticketing strategy for the 2030 World Cup following anger over skyrocketing prices for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom said high ticket prices for this year’s tournament reflected “the reality of the market in North America.”

“I will always have understanding for fans and their opinions, but I think there are quite a wide array of ticket prices — some are cheap, some are more expensive,” he said.

“But of course, you know, we listen, we take into the account the comments, and of course, as for every World Cup, we will review and see how we do it for the next one,” Grafstrom added.

FIFA has faced searing criticism over soaring ticket prices for this year’s World Cup, with fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) branding the pricing structure “extortionate” and a “monumental betrayal” of fans.

FSE last month filed a lawsuit with the European Commission targeting FIFA over “excessive ticket prices” for the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists ticket prices are simply a consequence of the huge demand.

“In the US in particular there is this thing called dynamic pricing, meaning the prices will go up or down”, depending on the match in question, Infantino has said.

FIFA’s own ticket resale exchange this week showed four tickets on offer for the July 19 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium for an eye-watering $2 million apiece, according to reports.

Other resale platforms commonly show tickets for the World Cup final costing tens of thousands of dollars.

Asked on Thursday if he was concerned that anger over ticket prices would harm the legacy of the 2026 World Cup, Grafstrom pointed out that revenues from the World Cup — estimated to generate up to $13 billion — would be pumped back into football.

“I think, you know, the legacy is also what we’ll be able to do with the money that it generates,” Grafstrom said.

“This is a true legacy through the (FIFA) Forward program and in order to really develop the game of football in our member associations, and this will have a true impact.”