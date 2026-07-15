FIFA to sell pieces of 2026 World Cup final pitch after tournament

Football fans will soon have the chance to own a piece of FIFA World Cup history – literally.

FIFA has announced that it will sell fragments of the pitch used in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after the tournament concludes, with prices starting at $450 for the most affordable collectible.

The limited-edition memorabilia will feature authentic pieces of the final’s playing surface, preserved inside a premium acrylic display case with a built-in USB keepsake. According to FIFA, each item will include an authenticity feature and will be packaged in a collector’s presentation box.

“Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup Piece of the Pitch,” FIFA said in a statement promoting the collection over the weekend.

The governing body will offer four pricing tiers – $450, $900, $1,200 and $3,000. The most expensive edition includes a three-by-three-inch piece of turf, a gold-etched replica of the World Cup final ticket, a miniature replica match ball and a crystal-cut World Cup trophy.

FIFA said no more than 2,026 pieces will be produced for each tier, making the collectibles limited-edition items for football enthusiasts and memorabilia collectors.

According to reports, the initiative could generate more than $11 million in revenue for FIFA, adding to the commercial success of a tournament that has already drawn criticism over the high cost of tickets and hospitality packages.

The World Cup final will be played at New Jersey New York Stadium – the tournament name for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Although the venue usually hosts NFL games on an artificial surface, a specially grown natural grass pitch has been installed for the World Cup.

FIFA confirmed that the collectible pitch pieces will only be shipped after the World Cup final and will initially be available for delivery to addresses in the United States and Europe.