Thursday, September 8, 2022
Salah Uddin

FIFA WC 2022: PIA announces direct flights to Doha

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced direct flights to Doha for FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar this year, ARY News reported.

The national flag carrier has announced to operate seven flights in a week to Doha. The flights will operate from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Taking to Twitter, the PIA has informed football lovers to get ready to become a part of the world’s favorite sport. The national airliner has started booking tickets for Qatar flights.

“Now you can be part of the action too and attend #Fifaworldcup22 in Qatar. Book your tickets now to fly directly from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad Peshawar to Doha,” the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

The federal cabinet approved the agreement after Doha sought Pakistan Army’s assistance for the security of the mega football event starting from November 20.

The world cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

