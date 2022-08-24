FIFA WC 2022: PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Stadium 974 in Doha

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a two-day visit to Qatar, visited FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha and lauded the efforts of Qatari government in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for the upcoming sports event.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was given a guided tour of the stadium and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

He praised the grandeur of the football stadium and associated facilities, depicting the Qatari culture and identity, built in a short span of time.

Recalling the less than 100 days countdown of FIFA World Cup, the prime minister wished the people and leadership of Qatar a resounding success in the convening of the mega event.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits 974 Stadium (venue of FIFA World cup 2022)

Prime Minister is being briefed with regard to different sections and facilities at the stadium. 🇵🇰🤝🇶🇦#PMVisitsQatar #PMShehbazinQatar pic.twitter.com/NQAmQ1CpNi — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 24, 2022

The PM also underlined the important contribution of the Pakistani workforce in building the world cup related infrastructure and said that Pakistanis were proud of the fact that the football, “Al-Rihla”, the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is made in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

The federal cabinet approved the agreement after Doha sought Pakistan Army’s assistance for the security of the mega football event starting from November 20.

The world cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

Comments