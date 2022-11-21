Monday, November 21, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

In pictures: FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar

test

The most looked-forward-to event of the year, FIFA World Cup 2022 kickstarted on Sunday in an extravagant opening ceremony.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

fifa world cup

The biggest football event kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday with a cultural show before the special World Cup tracks were played.

fifa world cupfifa world cup

The fans at the venue enjoyed some magnificent light work with the great music at the tent-shape stadium, while they also caught a good glimpse at the coveted trophy.

 

French legend Marcel Desailly made an appearance with the trophy as he lifted it to show it to the enthusiastic attendees at the venue ahead of the ceremony. 

The live performances were headlined by K-Pop heartthrob Jungkook from the boys’ band BTS, who gave an enthralling performance on the ‘Dreamers’ track, accompanied by singer Fahad Al Kubaisi from Qatar.

La’eeb, the official mascot of Qatar World Cup 2022 made an appearance at Al-Bayt as well.

fifa world cup

American legend Morgan Freeman stole the show as he delivered an emotional message of unity via an amusing skit at the ceremony.

fifa world cup

Also read: Karim Benzema: France striker out of FIFA World Cup with injury

fifa world cup

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.