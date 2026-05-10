FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry, Lisa, and More Headline Opening Ceremony in LA

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is gearing up to be an unforgettable experience, and the opening ceremony in Los Angeles is set to be a major highlight.

The event, taking place on June 12 at SoFi Stadium, will feature a star-studded lineup, including Katy Perry, Lisa from Blackpink, Future, Anitta, Rema, and Tyla.

This marks a historic moment for the tournament, as it will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with three separate opening ceremonies across the three nations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the significance of the ceremony, stating that it represents the “extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become”.

The lineup reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and its many diasporas, showcasing the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture.

The ceremony will be a 13-minute extravaganza, starting 90 minutes before the US-Paraguay match. Fans can expect an immersive experience, with large-scale visuals, storytelling, and powerful live performances.

Other notable performers include Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, and Alessia Cara, who will take the stage in Toronto, while Mexico City will feature Maná, Alejandro Fernández, and Belinda.