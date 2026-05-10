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FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry, Lisa, and More Headline Opening Ceremony in LA

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • May 10, 2026
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry, Lisa, and More Headline Opening Ceremony in LA
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