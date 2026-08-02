How the FIFA World Cup 2026 made Erling Haaland priceless

Following a landmark 2026 FIFA World Cup, global transfer valuations have undergone a massive recalibration. Leading the surge is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, whose historic performance on international soccer’s biggest stage has propelled his estimated market value to an unprecedented $240 million (€220 million).

Haaland shares the top spot as the world’s most valuable football player alongside Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal, making them the first duo in sport history to breach the $220 million market valuation mark.

How Erling Haaland’s Historic World Cup Run Drove His Valuation

Although Norway’s tournament ended with a narrow 2–1 quarter-final defeat against England, Erling Haaland’s campaign was nothing short of extraordinary. The 25-year-old Norwegian international posted phenomenal numbers throughout the tournament:

7 Goals & 1 Assist across just 5 World Cup matches.

62 career international goals in just 52 senior appearances for Norway (1.13 goals-per-game ratio).

$22 Million Value Increase in a single post-tournament update, rising from $218M to $240M.

Beyond his on-field scoring output, Haaland’s global fan engagement skyrocketed during Norway’s tournament run. His cultural footprint expanded exponentially in North America, bolstered by viral social media moments—such as introducing Norway’s celebratory “Viking Row” to US fans—bringing his social media following past the 28-million mark.

Top 5 Most Valuable Football Players (2026 Update)

Following the official post-tournament market review, football analysts have updated the list of the world’s most valuable players for 2026.

Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal are now tied at No.1, both valued at $240M / €220M after a $22M increase each. Haaland represents Norway and Manchester City, while Yamal plays for Spain and FC Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappé sits at No.3 with a value of $220M / €200M, up $15M, playing for France and Real Madrid.

At No.4 is Michael Olise of France and Bayern Munich, now worth $185M / €170M following a $22M rise.

Rounding out the top 5 is Jude Bellingham, valued at $175M / €160M. The England midfielder also plays for Real Madrid.

Other Notable Market Winners Post-World Cup