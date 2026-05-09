Nora Fatehi is set to bring her signature energy to the global stage once again after being announced as part of the star-studded lineup for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada.

The actor and performer will sing and dance at the grand opening event scheduled to take place on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto. The announcement marks another major international milestone for Nora, who previously impressed audiences with her performance during the FIFA World Cup celebrations in Qatar.

Nora joins an impressive lineup of global artists for the Canadian ceremony, including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Jessie Reyez and Prince William.

The United States opening ceremony will also feature a separate lineup packed with international music stars, including Katy Perry, Lisa, Anitta, Future, Rema and Tyla.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time in the tournament’s history, is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across host nations Canada, the United States and Mexico. FIFA has confirmed that three separate opening ceremonies will be held across the host countries ahead of the opening matches.

This will not be Nora’s first appearance at football’s biggest event. During the Qatar World Cup, she performed at a FIFA fan festival and later described the experience as one of the most emotional moments of her career.