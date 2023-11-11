32.9 C
Fifth polio case surfaces in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that a 31-month-old child had been diagnosed with polio in Karachi, marking the fifth case in Pakistan this year.

The health ministry has confirmed that the polio virus was found in a 31-month-old child from UC Gujro in Gadap Town of Karachi East.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to eradicate polio.

On November 2, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the polio virus had been found in the environmental sample in Karachi district of Sindh.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, this virus is genetically related to the polio virus cluster in Afghanistan.

In the year 2022, as many as 20 cases of poliovirus were reported across the country. Pakistan came near to eradication of disease in year 2021 when only one case was reported in the country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.

