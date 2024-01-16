Hira Khan mocks Bollywood movie ‘Fighter’

Actress and model Hira Khan gave a befitting reply to Bollywood filmmakers and actors as her reaction to the trailer of the upcoming Indian Air Force movie ‘Fighter‘.

Bollywood film and actors continue to spew hatred against Pakistan in their productions and ‘Fighter‘ – starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as fighter pilots – follows that path as well.

Hira Khan, who has worked in hit dramas and films over the years, took the film’s cast and makers to task for the project and questioned their need to create such content to make money.

“Sad that such big superstars need to bash Pakistan to make your movies work – I feel sorry for you guys,” she stated.

She went on to take a jibe at India with Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s “tea was fantastic” quote.

“The tea was fantastic tou dalna bhool gaye? (They forgot to add the ‘Tea was fantastic also)” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Abhinandan Varthaman – whose Mig-21 Bison jet was shot down by Pakistan Air Force in Balakot on February 27, 2019 – had said those line as praise for Pakistani tea during an interrogation.

‘Fighter‘ is the second film on the Indian Air Force to be released in a space of three months. The previous movie ‘Tejas‘, starring Kangana Ranaut (Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured ex-girlfriend), was brutally trolled for its flat plot and flopped at the box office.