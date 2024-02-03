‘Fighter’ re-edited version also rejected for Gulf release

Anti-Pakistan Bollywood movie ‘Fighter’, starring Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has been rejected once again for release in UAE.

As per the reports, the makers of ‘Fighter’ submitted a re-edited version of the aerial action flick to the UAE ministry for approval, after the title was banned from screening in the Gulf country.

Reportedly, the team removed some of the ‘problematic’ scenes and dialogues from the final edit for the release in the UAE.

However, the latest development suggests that the ministry has once again rejected the re-edited version of the movie as well.

The film can reportedly lose the business of approximately 2 million USD due to non-release in the UAE/GCC countries.

Pertinent to note here that the maiden collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was banned from release across the Gulf countries, except for UAE, with a PG15 classification.

However, later, the UAE suspended the screening of the film in the Gulf country as well.

Notably, the mega-budgeted ‘Fighter’ crashed at the ticket windows in the very first week of release, grossing a mediocre total of INR250 crores in its worldwide collection by the end of day 7.

Apart from Roshan and Padukone, the aerial actioner, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

