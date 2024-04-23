Fighter Shahzaib Rind reveals reason for slapping Indian fighter

Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Shahzaib Rind has revealed that he slapped Indian fighter Rana Singh after he used derogatory remarks against Pakistan.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the MMA fighter maintained that Singh had used such abusive remarks about Pakistan on several occasions on social media and continued with inappropriate language before their fight at the ‘Karate Combat’ event held in Dubai.

“After enduring verbal abuse and physical aggression from the Indian fighter during the press conference, I had no other options except slapping him to bring him to his senses,” he said.

Shahzaib Rind defeated Rana Singh instantly in the match at the ‘Karate Combat’ in Dubai on April 21.

While Singh had an impressive record in his previous matches, the Pakistani karate fighter said that he also worked hard and trained in the US for the encounter.

On meeting Bollywood star Salman Khan, Shahzaib Rind said that Khan showed interest in the MMA and told him that he had seen a few of his fights.

According to him, Salman Khan was surprised by his ability to knock out his opponents within seconds.

With a background in martial arts, the MMA fighter said that he competes in fights to promote a positive image of Pakistan while maintaining that he felt honored to represent Pakistan and Balochistan on the global stage.

Shahzaib Rind became the centre of headlines after raising both the Pakistani and Indian flags following his victory.

He was hailed across the world for promoting peace and harmony between Pakistan and India.

Meanwhile, Rind said that he aims to contest for the world title.