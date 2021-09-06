Fighting battle to fix system, ensure rule of law: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the incumbent government is fighting a battle to fix the system and ensure rule of law in the country.

“No country can prosper without rule of law” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel in Nathia Gali.

Slamming opposition leaders, he said they did not desire rule of law so they could continue exploiting the corrupt system to their advantage.

The PM Imran Khan lamented that overseas Pakistanis raked in more money and have more skills than their compatriots in the home country but their potential was never tapped.

The previous governments were too focused on their own interests and survival to spare a thought for public welfare, he said, stressing that there is a dire need for wealth creation which would ultimately create employment opportunities, increase tax collection and help pay off the country’s debt.

He called for introducing incentives to attract investment from Pakistani expatriates.