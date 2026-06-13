The Government of Pakistan, in its Budget 2026-27, has announced an incentive for filers by reducing withholding tax on property purchases and sales.

The federal finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has announced that the withholding tax on property purchases for filers has been reduced from 2.5 percent to 1.25 percent.

He added that the tax on property sales for filers has also been cut from 5.5 percent to 2.75 percent.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also announced the complete abolition of the super tax on income ranging from Rs. 150 million to Rs. 250 million as part of the Budget 2026-27.

In addition, the advance income tax rate on exports has been reduced from 2 percent to 1.2 percent.

The finance minister further announced that the FTR concession on IT export income will continue until June 2029.