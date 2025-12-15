Film 'Eden' makes it to Netflix after failing on box office

American actress Sydney Sweeney and Cuban Spanish actress Ana de Armas’ R-rated survival thriller Eden is set to arrive on Netflix on December 23 almost five months after its theatrical release.

The film, directed by Ron Howard, will get a chance to wider spectrum of audience through Netflix streaming, when it is just in time for holidays.

Netflix, on the other hand, confirmed the release date making Eden one of the major late-year additions for fans of intense historical thrillers.

The film Eden struggled at the box office, despite its high-profile cast. It opened alongside another Sydney Sweeney film, Americana, and both titles failed to gain strong commercial traction. With its Netflix debut, Eden could now find renewed interest among streaming viewers.

Eden’s true story, cast, and plot explained

Eden is based on real-life accounts of European settlers who moved to the Galápagos Islands in the early 1920s, hoping to build a peaceful new life. Instead, isolation, power struggles, and personal conflicts turn survival into a brutal challenge. While inspired by true events, some historical details shown in the film have been disputed.

Sydney Sweeney as Margret Wittmer, alongside Daniel Brühl as her husband Heinz. Jude Law stars as Dr. Friedrich Ritter, with Vanessa Kirby as Dore Strauch. Ana de Armas appeared as Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn, a role that quickly becomes central to the film’s rising tension. The ensemble cast also includes Jonathan Tittel, Toby Wallace, Felix Kammerer, Ignacio Gasparini, and Richard Roxburgh.

Upon release, Eden received mixed reviews. Critics praised its performances, historical setting, and unsettling atmosphere, but raised concerns about pacing, tonal shifts, and an early climax. Still, several reviews highlighted the cast as a major strength.

Why the Netflix release matters for Sydney Sweeney

The Netflix release came at a crucial time for Sydney Sweeney. Her 2025 slate has been busy and difficult, with Eden, Americana, and the sports biopic Christy all underperforming theatrically. Streaming it on Netflix might reverse this trend.

Sweeney also has one final 2025 release, The Housemaid, hitting theatres on December 19. If Eden performs well on Netflix, it could help her end the year on a stronger note while giving Ron Howard’s underrated thriller the audience it initially missed.