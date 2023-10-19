27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

The Tunisian government has announced the cancellation of the 34th Carthage Film Festival, Africa’s oldest cinema showcase, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 4, the festival, which accepts entries only from Arab or African directors, is a major event in the Tunisian cultural calendar.

However, the culture ministry said in a statement it was cancelling the event “in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and considering the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip… following the brutal Zionist aggression”.

Tunisia, which hosted the Palestine Liberation Organisation from 1982 to 1994, has long been a firm supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Public protests have taken place nationwide against the retaliatory strikes which Israel launched on Gaza following a shock Hamas attack on October 7.

Israel’s bombardment of targets in Gaza has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.