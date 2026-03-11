Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on being named in Epstein Files

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has responded to the recent controversy after his name appeared in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent appearance on the talk show Sit with Hitlist, Kashyap spoke candidly about several controversies associated with his name, including the reference in the so-called “Epstein Files.”

Addressing the issue of his name appearing in the records, Kashyap clarified that the reference was linked to a single email and did not indicate any direct association.

“In a mail. In a random mail… We get invitations from Harvard, Yale, everywhere. I don’t know. I have never been to Beijing. I have been to Shanghai in China once before 2014, I played recce in Bombay,” he said.

Kashyap went on to joke that he sometimes thinks to himself, “Wow! What a company I have.”

The controversy surrounding the Epstein documents gained attention last month after the U.S. Department of Justice released a list of hundreds of politicians, business leaders and public figures whose names appeared in records related to Epstein. The files include emails, flight logs, court records, depositions, contact lists, and investigative materials gathered over many years.

For those unknown, Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy American financier who was accused of running a large sex trafficking network involving underage girls.