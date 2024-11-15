Filmora’s latest version launched with more AI features

The latest version of famous video-editing software Filmora has been launched. The software company Wondershare has introduced Filmora 14, equipped with more artificial intelligence (AI) features and functions, making the video-creating process easier and more advanced.

Filmora 14 includes a new feature, “Smart Short Clips,” to not only automatically extract and edit Reels from long videos but also publish them across all social media platforms.

This is the prominent feature of Filmora’s new version, as Reel is the most popular video genre in Generation Z, surpassing every video form in popularity.

The Smart Short Clips feature gives users the facility to automatically match subtitles, stickers, transitions, and sound effects.

Filmore has introduced ten new AI tools, which include Smart Scene Cut, AI translation LIP Sync, AI Face Mosiac, AI Portrait Cutout, AI Sound Effect, AI Video Enhancer, AI Voice Enhancer, AI Color Palette, and Voice Denoise to give users the best quality video editing experience.

Filmora 14 also introduced pro video editing features, which include Multi-Camera editing, Planar Tracking, Path Curve, and Magnetic Timeline to give professional video editors maximum opportunities to produce the best quality videos.

The AI Video Enhancer, by using AI algorithms, significantly increases the video quality. It especially helps users to increase the clarity of low-resolution and blurred videos and restore their details and texture.

AI Color Palette provides users the opportunity to replicate the color grading of any video and apply it to their desired projects while maintaining natural tones.