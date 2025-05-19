‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ revives franchise with $51mn opening

Warner Bros. supernatural horror-thriller ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ has topped the box office this weekend with a $51 million opening.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Released on May 16, the sixth title in the franchise generated $51 million in the US in its opening weekend for a global start of $102 million, as per industry analysts.

The figure is also the franchise-best domestic opening at the US box office.

The last instalment, ‘Final Destination 5’, which was released in 2011, opened to $18 million, not adjusted for inflation.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ received acclaim from critics and the audience following its release.

The horror-thriller features actor Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a young woman who discovers that her grandmother was able to cheat death and save numerous lives.

Read more: THIS Final Destination Bloodlines trailer will give you sleepless nights

However, the following events revealed that her actions have frightening consequences for others.

The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Tony Todd, Gabrielle Rose, Brec Bassinger and Max Lloyd-Jones.

The latest title in the ‘Final Destination’ franchise is the second consecutive success for Warner Bros. following the box office success of Ryan Coogler‘s ’Sinners.’

The film generated $15.4 million for the North American tally of $240 million as it too raced past the $300 million mark to finish the weekend with a global haul of $316.8 million.