Final Fantasy XIV's Evercold Expansion Brings Exciting Updates and Free Trial

Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming expansion, Evercold, is set to launch in January 2027, and it’s bringing some major changes to the game.

The expansion will introduce two new jobs, a tank and a physical ranged DPS, and increase the level cap from 100 to 110. Players can also expect new cities, areas, dungeons, trials, and a new raid series.

New Gameplay Features

Reborn and Evolved Modes: A battle system overhaul with two modes – Reborn Mode, based on the current combat system, and Evolved Mode, with a greater emphasis on job identity.

Seasons: An overhaul to the way players earn rewards and improve their characters.

Armoury Update: To better facilitate playing with multiple jobs.

Expanded Character Customization: More ways to make your character stand out.

Additional Updates

The Free Trial of Final Fantasy XIV will be expanded to include the Shadowbringers expansion on April 28, giving new players more access to the game. Additionally, a Switch 2 version of the game is set to launch in August 2026, bringing the popular MMORPG to Nintendo’s upcoming console.

Fans can also look forward to an Evangelion crossover alliance raid series, which was recently announced, promising an exciting blend of Final Fantasy XIV and Neon Genesis Evangelion.