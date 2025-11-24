Final trailer of Stranger Things S5 drops ahead of release

The Hawkins crew is geared up for action in the thrilling and final trailer for the highly anticipated new season of Stranger Things—fresh footage of volume 1, also the last season, is set to premiere next week on Netflix. The gang is all set to confront inter-dimensional monsters.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on Nov. 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. Each will drop at 5 p.m. PT.

The official description of the new season: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished, his whereabouts and plans unknown. After this, it has complicated their mission; the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming, and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone, the full party standing together, one last time.”

Back in January, co-creator Ross Duffer said about the final episodes, “We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

Co-creator Matt Duffer added, “At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film, for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope and believe that passion will translate to the screen.”

In November, Netflix announced the season five episode titles to tease the story arc of the season: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of censored for now,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge”, and “The Rightside Up.”

The creators have also previously teased upcoming projects in the Stranger Things universe.

“There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works,” Matt said. “It’s a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we’re deeply involved in every one. It’s very important to us that anything with the Stranger Things name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive — that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be … awesome. Or we need to think it’s awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline.”

Stranger Things stars Brown, Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman.