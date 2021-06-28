Finance bill 2021-22 to be tabled in NA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will resume its budget session at Parliament House in Islamabad at 11:00 am tomorrow (Tuesday) to give approval to the federal budget 2021-22.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will present finance bill 2021-22 in the lower house for approval.

PM Imran Khan has directed its MNAs to ensure presence during budget approval.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today also hosted a dinner in honour of the government and coalition lawmakers, however, senior members of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) including Tariq Bashir Cheema have not attended the event.

While talking to the lawmakers, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is successfully governing the country despite facing many challenges and the federal budget 2021-22 will sail through the parliament tomorrow (Tuesday).

PM Khan said that the PTI-led government has proposed a pro-growth budget that will be passed by the parliament tomorrow.

He also took notice of some lawmakers who have not attended the dinner and directed PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly Amir Dogar to ensure their presence. He thanked the coalition partners of the ruling PTI for supporting the federal government.

Sources told ARY News that PML-Q senior members including Tariq Bashir Cheema have not attended the dinner. The lawmakers told the media that Mutton Qorma, Seikh Kabab, Palak, Biryani and other dishes were served in the PM-hosted dinner.