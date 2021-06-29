Finance Bill 2021-22: PML-N’s 70 MNAs remain absent from NA session

ISLAMABAD: As many as 70 MNAs of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including its President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, remained absent from the house during the voting process pertaining to the Finance Bill 2021-22 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, 70 out of 84 MNAs of the PML-N were absent when the Finance Bill 2021-22 was being discussed clause by clause in the House. Only 14 lawmakers of the major opposition party attended the session.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) 54 out of 56 lawmakers attended the budget 2021-22 passage session. Sources privy to the matter said that the two lawmakers who remained absent were suffering from COVID-19.

Earlier today, the federal budget 2021-22 had been adopted with a majority vote of 172 lawmakers by the National Assembly as Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the proceedings.

The Finance bill 2021-22 had been presented before the National Assembly by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and initially, the speaker sought a nod on the bill through a voice vote, however, later over the opposition’s demand, he held an in-person vote.

During the counting process, 138 members of the opposition had voted against the Finance bill as compared to 172 lawmakers of the treasury supporting it, paving way for the approval of the federal budget.