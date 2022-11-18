Friday, November 18, 2022
Finance czar Ishaq Dar calls on President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Friday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

According to a press release, during the meeting, the minister briefed the president on the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

The financial czar also briefed the president on various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and flood affectees.

The press release furthered that the two also discussed various matters concerning finance and the economy.

