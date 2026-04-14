Finance Minister holds meetings with World Bank’s MD operations, Vice-President

WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, commenced his engagements at the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2026 today with a productive meeting with Ms. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director (Operations), World Bank Group in Washington, D.C..

The Finance Minister appreciated the World Bank Group’s longstanding support to Pakistan’s reform and development agenda. The two sides discussed Pakistan’s economic outlook, including the management of first and second-order effects arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening social protection measures to cushion the impact of external shocks on vulnerable segments of the population.

The meeting also reviewed progress under the Country Partnership Framework (CPF). While acknowledging meaningful progress in several priority areas, both sides emphasized the need for sustained efforts to fully achieve the framework’s objectives.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of adopting a coordinated federal and provincial approach to effectively address Pakistan’s demographic challenges. In this context, he requested the World Bank Group to support the development of a comprehensive Master Plan.

Finance Minister Calls on World Bank Vice President

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Mr. Jorge Familiar Calderón, Vice President, World Bank Group, on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026.

The Finance Minister congratulated Mr. Familiar Calderón on his recent appointment and underscored the critical role of the World Bank Group Treasury in supporting developing economies through enhanced access to capital markets, financial innovation, and advisory services in debt and risk management.

Senator Aurangzeb outlined Pakistan’s diversified financing strategy, highlighting the use of instruments such as Sukuk and ESG-linked financing, as well as efforts to tap non-traditional markets. He also emphasized ongoing initiatives to deepen the domestic bond market as part of broader efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s financial architecture.

The Finance Minister stressed the importance of knowledge exchange and capacity building, and called for enhanced technical support, advanced analytical tools, and specialized training for Pakistan’s Debt Management Office to strengthen long-term financial resilience.

He further apprised that the Advisor, Debt Management Office, Ministry of Finance, would serve as the focal person for coordinating collaborative programs with the World Bank Group.