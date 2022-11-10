Finance Minister Ishaq Dar leaves for Dubai

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will receive $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) program.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar said the funds under ADB’s BRACE (Building Resilience through Active Countercyclical Expenditures) program will be received by the State Bank of Pakistan within this month.

Earlier on October 26, ADB signed an agreement with Pakistan to provide a $1.5 billion loan for budgetary support and help flood-related rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The $1.5bn ADB loan is aimed to provide social protection, promote food security, and support employment for people amid devastating floods and global supply chain disruptions.