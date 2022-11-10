Finance Minister Ishaq Dar leaves for Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday left for Dubai to hold meetings with UAE leadership on economic issues, ARY News reported quoting sources.
A source told ARY News that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will meet with UAE leadership where matters pertaining to economic issues would come under discussion.
Taking to Twitter, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar said the funds under ADB’s BRACE (Building Resilience through Active Countercyclical Expenditures) program will be received by the State Bank of Pakistan within this month.
Earlier on October 26, ADB signed an agreement with Pakistan to provide a $1.5 billion loan for budgetary support and help flood-related rehabilitation and reconstruction.
The $1.5bn ADB loan is aimed to provide social protection, promote food security, and support employment for people amid devastating floods and global supply chain disruptions.