Find hippopotamus: This optical illusion will blow your mind

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and this one is the best example of it where netizens are left scratching their heads to find a hippopotamus.

The image going viral on social media shows a beautiful background of water surrounded by a little land and greenery.

Dozens of flamingos are on the land, while one hippo is hiding in the water. Normally, a hippo is big enough to be spotted however, in this picture it is right infront of the eyes but netizens will find it difficult to trace it.

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hippo in under a minute. So, here are a few hints that might help you see the hippo.

Read More: IS THE BLACK HOLE IN THIS OPTICAL ILLUSION EXPANDING?

Carefully look in the water at the bottom right of the picture. You will see the ear and eyes of a submerged hippo popping out of water.

Comments