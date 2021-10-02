Finland’s bizarre fielding set-up against England, video goes viral

Finland’s bizarre fielding set-up against England during European Championship Cricket has gone viral as you don’t see a slips cordon like this very often during a cricket match.

During Finland’s European Championship Cricket clash against an England XI, they won the toss and elected to field, starting the match with an incredibly attacking field.

With Finland having only won one game so far, a five run victory over Italy, they lined up with eight slip fielders and a leg slip for the first ball.

Just one normal day of European Championship Cricket 🙏 Finland start the game against England with EIGHT in the slips, and a leg slip for good measure 😂#ECC21 pic.twitter.com/lnuTv2RwMt — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) September 30, 2021

And the commentator tasked with broadcasting the action could not quite believe what he was seeing.

“Oh my goodness gracious me, look at this field,” he said. “We’ve got eight slips, and a leg slip for the first ball of the match to be bowled by Amjad Sher. Well, this is extraordinary.”

Cricket fans were also scratching their heads over the bizarre set-up, as social media was sent into a frenzy.

