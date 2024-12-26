Finland Schengen visa: Minimum bank statement requirement for Pakistanis

Tourists from around the world travel to the European countries to spend quality time. Pakistani nationals must get a Schengen visit visa to enter Finland.

Finland is an excellent place for Pakistanis who want to explore natural beauty while also learning about different cultures and outdoor activities.

The short-stay visa allows qualified tourists to visit Finland and the Schengen Area without having to apply for separate visas for each country in the EU.

With the Finland Schengen Visa, the applicant can travel to 27 Schengen countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, and Switzerland.

Before applying, it’s essential to understand the requirements and regulations set by the Schengen States.

Minimum Bank Statement Required

To get a visa, applicants must fulfill a variety of standards. One of the essential requirements is a bank statement proving that candidates have enough money to cover their bills throughout their stay.

A bank statement, no more than 30 days old, must demonstrate the applicant’s financial resources for their stay in Italy.

According to numerous sources accessible online, the applicant must have at least 30 euros per day throughout their stay in Finland.

If you want to stay in a European nation for 30 days, your bank account must have 900 euros in it.

As of December 26, 2024, one Euro equals Rs289.39. If you plan to remain in Finland for 30 days, you would require roughly Rs260453.97 in your bank account.