Finneas is engaged!
Sep 25, 2025
American musician Finneas O’Connell, elder brother and regular collaborator of Billie Eilish, is finally engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, after seven years of dating.
Grammy-winning musician Finneas, 28, has finally popped the question to his ladylove, YouTuber-turned-actor Claudia Sulewski, 29, as she confirmed their engagement in her latest Instagram post.
Taking to her social handle on Thursday, Sulewski posted an eight-slide carousel post, featuring several PDA-packed pictures of the couple from their dreamy sunset proposal, including the one with her stunning cushion-cut diamond engagement ring on display, as well as a snap with a closer look at her sparkler. The star wife-to-be also added a couple of videos in her engagement dump, which sees the two flying to the proposal site via a helicopter, while another one had the two dancing, before the musician went on one knee and pulled out the ring box to pop the question.
“Forever and ever 9.22,” read the caption on the Instagram post, confirming September 22 as their engagement date.
Notably, Finneas and Sulewski have been in a relationship since 2018, after they met on a dating app. He wrote his single ‘Claudia’, about her, within hours of meeting his now-fiancée.
