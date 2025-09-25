Finneas is engaged!

American musician Finneas O’Connell, elder brother and regular collaborator of Billie Eilish, is finally engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, after seven years of dating.

Grammy-winning musician Finneas, 28, has finally popped the question to his ladylove, YouTuber-turned-actor Claudia Sulewski, 29, as she confirmed their engagement in her latest Instagram post. Taking to her social handle on Thursday, Sulewski posted an eight-slide carousel post, featuring several PDA-packed pictures of the couple from their dreamy sunset proposal, including the one with her stunning cushion-cut diamond engagement ring on display, as well as a snap with a closer look at her sparkler. The star wife-to-be also added a couple of videos in her engagement dump, which sees the two flying to the proposal site via a helicopter, while another one had the two dancing, before the musician went on one knee and pulled out the ring box to pop the question. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

“Forever and ever 9.22,” read the caption on the Instagram post, confirming September 22 as their engagement date.

Notably, Finneas and Sulewski have been in a relationship since 2018, after they met on a dating app. He wrote his single ‘Claudia’, about her, within hours of meeting his now-fiancée.