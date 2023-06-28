FIR filed for murder of Pakistani-Canadian citizen

KARACHI: A case has been registered for the murder of a Canadian citizen who was killed in Karachi’s board office area for resisting robbery, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a murder case of a Canadian citizen in Karachi has been registered at Paposh Nagar Police Station. The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, charging the accused with murder and other relevant sections.

The FIR stated that the deceased, identified Amin Alvi, arrived Karachi from Canada the day before and took some neighborhood children for Eid shopping when two unidentified armed assailants on a motorcycle intercept him near Paposh Nagar railway crossing.

According to the details mentioned in the FIR, the accused attempted to rob the deceased, Amin Alvi. However, Amin Alvi courageously resisted the robbery, leading the accused to open fire.

As soon as the deceased’s sister received the information, she hurriedly arrived at the hospital, only to find her brother’s lifeless body in the morgue.

It is pertinent to mention here that, last nigh a Pakistani origin – Canadian citizen, was killed during a robbery bid near the Nazimabad Board Office.

He had visited Nazimabad to purchase items for underprivileged children during the Eid season.