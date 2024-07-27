FIR registered as police fail to recover ‘abducted’ Karachi businessman

KARACHI: The kidnapping of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a well-known businessman and owner of Cola Next, has left the police baffled as they failed to make any significant breakthrough in the case.

Three days have passed since Ahmed was abducted on Tuesday while traveling with his friend Qaiser on Mauripur Road in Karachi.

The Kalri police on Friday night registered an FIR against eight men who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping. The men were said to be carrying weapons when they took Ahmed away.

Initially, the police had refused to register a case, prompting the Sindh High Court to summon the SHO of the police station for an explanation.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said that two high-powered teams have been formed to investigate the incident.

The teams, led by the CIA deputy inspector general and the Zonal DIG, are working tirelessly to solve the case, he said.

Odho assured that the case would be solved soon, but so far, no progress has been reported.

Zulfiqar Ahmed reportedly went missing in Karachi on July 26. The family sources claimed that Zulfiqar Ahmad, the owner of Paracha Textiles, Meezan Oil, and Cola Next, was last seen being forcibly taken by masked armed men in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses reported that the abducted individual, Qaiser, was released shortly after the captur