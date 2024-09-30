FIR registered against JI leaders in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab police have registered an FIR against several leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for violating Section 144 during a sit-in protest – part of the party’s “Haq Do Awam” campaign – at Bhekewal Morr area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

SI Khalid Hussain from police station Iqbal Town nominated nine leaders in the FIR, including JI Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ziauddin Ansari, Khalid Butt, Liaqat Baloch, and Ahmad Salman Baloch.

According to the police, the roadblock caused significant inconvenience to the public, leading to the legal action against the protestors.

JI Central Secretary General Amirul Azeem condemned the arrests, criticizing the Punjab Police for arresting leaders and dismantling protest camps.

He noted that leaders from districts like Khanewal, Rajanpur, and Okara, including Haroon Rasheed Nizami and Dr. Irfan, were arrested.

Ameerul Azim vowed that such actions would not deter the movement.

Earlier to this, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan announced nationwide sit-ins on September 29 to push for a reduction in electricity prices.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the JI chief Hafiz Muhammad Naeem highlighted the ongoing ‘Haq Do Awam Ko’ movement, aimed at providing relief to the public, particularly in the soaring electricity bills.

Hafiz Naeem stated that JI had previously organized a 14-day sit-in in Rawalpindi and a nationwide shutter-down strike, which was well organized in the history of Pakistan.

The government had signed a written agreement with the party, promising to address their demands within 45 days, as the deadline now passed, Hafiz Naeem announced the next phase of movement.