FIR Registered in Targeted Killing of Dr Sarang

KARACHI: A First Information Report (FIR) regarding the murder of 37-year-old Dr. Sarang Memon, who was killed yesterday on Shahrah-e-Faisal, was registered at the Artillery Maidan Police Station on Tuesday. The case was filed on the complaint of his brother, Adeel Memon, according to an ARY News report.

According to the FIR, the victim’s brother stated that Dr. Sarang was traveling home from Cantonment Station after visiting his in-laws on Tuesday night.

Unidentified assailants intercepted the rickshaw he was traveling in near the Mehran Hotel and ordered him to step out.

The attackers then opened fire on Dr. Sarang. He sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest and legs; the injuries to his chest ultimately proved fatal.

His wife, who was with him, rushed him to Jinnah Hospital in the same rickshaw. She also informed the incident to his brother in law.

Following the completion of legal formalities, his body was handed over to his family.

Dr. Sarang Memon, originally from Badin, was a practicing physician at a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Police officials stated that an investigation is currently underway, exploring various perspectives and potential motives behind the targeted attack.