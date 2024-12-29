FIR registered over damaging historic site in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against individuals responsible for damaging the centuries-old city sites in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to details, an FIR has been registered by Archaeology Department under the Archaeology Intellectual Property Act of 2016.

The accused allegedly caused harm to the historic wall at the Sarki Gate location, where they also constructed shops by breaking down parts of the structure.

The Archaeology Department emphasized that legislation was enacted in 2016 to protect the wall, with the Director of Archaeology stating that damaging the historic structure is a serious crime under the law.

It is to be noted that Peshawar’s city wall features 16 gates and is home to three significant sites, which include the Bala Hissar Fort, Tehsil, and Gor Khatri.

In 2022, United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres visited the UNESCO world heritage archeological site Mohenjo Daro that was badly damaged due to floods and heavy rains.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah briefed him about the preservation work of the Mohenjo Daro sites. The minister told Guterres that the archeological site had received 943milimetres of rain in the past two months.

Talking to the media, the UNSG reiterated that Pakistan had no capacity to rebuilding and reconstruction and urged the global community to play its role in this regard.