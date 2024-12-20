KP minister wants PSL-10 matches in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, expressed optimism regarding the matches of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ARY News reported.

During an inspection of the Arbab Niaz Stadium, the provincial minister noted that the civil work on the stadium is expected to be completed by February 15, 2025.

Syed Fakhar Jehan mentioned that renovation efforts for the stadium commenced in 2021, with the government ensuring that the construction meets international standards.

He further assured that there are no security concerns for the PSL matches in the city. He expressed hope that the PSL matches would take place at the Arbab Niaz Stadium, emphasizing the absence of security issues in Peshawar.

Additionally, he stated that efforts are being made to schedule the PSL matches during daylight hours.

On the other side, earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium to inspect the ongoing renovation work ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the newly constructed upper-tier seating structure and praised the improved view from the top seats of the stadium.

He instructed the installation of attractive grills on both sides of the stadium’s trench for enhanced aesthetics during Champions Trophy 2025.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, Naqvi stated, “The renovated stadium will have a seating capacity of approximately 34,000 spectators, and we aim to complete the project before the Champions Trophy 2025.”