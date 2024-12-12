PSL 10: Foreign players registration process open for upcoming edition

LAHORE: The registration and trade window for foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is now open, ARY News reported, citing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The category renewals of the players will be announced on Tuesday, 17 December. The relegation process and retention of players will be carried out during the ongoing month,” the PCB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PSL 10 Players’ Draft is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2025, as PCB said that the venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course.

Announcing the opening of the registration window of foreign players for PSL 10, Pakistan Super League Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said that the process marks the beginning of the preparation of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“The HBL PSL is a home-grown brand which we are all proud of. Since its inception in 2016, together with our franchise owners, commercial partners and stakeholders, we have embarked on a long and successful journey,” he said.

“The quality and competitiveness of cricket played is second to none and we will strive to meet expectations of our loyal fans. The landmark 10th season promises to bring more excitement for all and the HBL PSL team is committed to working tirelessly to provide fans unmatched experiences,” Naseer added.

It is worth noting here that Islamabad United are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League, having won the previous edition in 2024.

They have won the PSL thrice, Lahore Qalandars won twice while Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have lifted the trophy once throughout the nine editions.