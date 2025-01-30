FIR of Sanghar killings registered, nine accused arrested: DIG

SANGHAR: Police has registered FIR of triple murder in Jani Junejo village of Sanghar district, DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad said on Thursday.

A protest sit-in was staged by the families of the victims’ demanding registration of FIR against the influential persons allegedly involved in the killings.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio has said that the case of killings has been registered with Fida Hussain Junejo as complainant. “Nine accused of the incident have been arrested,” DIG Police further said.

“A heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order,” police official added.

Protesters staged sit-in against triple murder in Jani Junejo village at Mirpur Khas Chowk of Sanghar. The protesters burnt tyres and closed roads and exit and entry points of the city.

Local lawyers also protested against killings, boycotted court proceedings and reached to the site of the sit-in to express their solidarity.

Three men were gunned down and 21 others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in Sanghar village on Sunday.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Shazia Marri, an MNA from Sanghar district also visited the protest sit-in.

The family members of deceased staged protest sit-in along with three coffins.

Marri, visited the sit-in late night and assured all possible cooperation to the members of bereaved families. “I am on your side, lay the deceased to rest, the case will be registered according to your wish,” she assured protesters.

Protesters refused to end the sit-in, till registration of the case against accused.

The incident happened on Sunday in village Jani Junejo in the limits of Chautiari police station. Mushtaq Junejo, Ali Baksh Junejo and Abdul Rasool Junejo were gunned down and several others were injured.