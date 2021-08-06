Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as SACM Punjab

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned from her post and sent her resignation to Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The resignation came just after the SACM had a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with sources quoting that she may get a new responsibility in the federal government in days to come with Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan likely to replace her.

Awan said in her resignation that she was quitting as SACM owing to her personal engagements and it was proud for her to work as a member of Usman Buzdar’s team and further the government’s narrative.

The chief minister has approved the resignation of Firdous Ashiq Awan, soon after it was received by him.

According to sources, the SACM on Friday met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Awan to play her role in the federal government.

The chief minister, according to sources, has also asked Firdous Ashiq Awan to play her political role in the province. The incumbent SACM on Information thanked the party leadership for their confidence in her and said that she was ready to serve the party wherever she is being posted.

Earlier today, Awn Chaudhry has also resigned as an adviser to Chief Minister Punjab over charges of lobbying against the incumbent government. Chaudhry, who is considered a close friend of PM Imran Khan, was asked to step down from his position in a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar over working against the party. Chaudhry, who is an important leader of the Jahangir Tareen group was asked to leave the group or tender his resignation as adviser to CM Punjab. Chaudhry in his resignation stated that he worked with passion for the betterment of the party. He was summoned today by CM Usman Buzdar and was asked to leave the Jahangir Tareen group or to tender resignation as his adviser.

In contrary to the above two developments, an addition was also made to the provincial cabinet with Asad Khokhar being handed a ministerial slot. He has also remained part of the provincial cabinet previously.