Fire at departmental store: Residents make important revelations

KARACHI: Residents of the multi-storey building, affected after fire broke out at the well-known departmental store, claimed that the oil was being stockpiled in the basement for two days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to ARY News, the residents pointed out that the building – near Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi – has 170 flats and over 800 families are residing here. The residents said the store management were storing oil in the basement, which is not allowed.

“If a fire erupts in the basement, it weakens the structure,” the residents said, demanding the authorities to shut down the departmental store immediately from the building.

Meanwhile, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolished the walls by conducting an operation in the basement and first floor. “The walls, which were an obstacle for the operation, were demolished,” the SBCA officials said.

The store management had set up an office in the illegal parking area. Rescue teams were facing problems during the operation with illegal constructions in the building.

Comments