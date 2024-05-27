web analytics
Fire breaks out at Girls High School in Haripur

HARIPUR: A fire broke out at Girls High School in Haripur, Punjab, due to a short-circuit, ARY News reported on Monday. 

The rescue sources said 500 girls students were at school when the fire erupted at the premises due to a short-circuit. Within seconds, the fire engulfed the whole building.

The furniture and other equipment in the school along with office papers were also reduced to ashes by the fire.

Getting the information rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, who along with the help of the local managed to evacuate the girls from the burning building safely.

The firefighters extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, two people died and five others received severe burns injured when a fire swept their house in Dera Ismail Khan.

Two children breathed their last when their house located in Imamia Colony was damaged in the severe fire.

