Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Fire breaks out at Karachi’s Shershah Kabari market

test

KARACHI: A huge fire broke out in several shops of Karachi’s Shershah Kabari Market on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out in a shop around 6:30am which then engulfed several adjoining shops.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles were taking part in the fire extinguishing operation.

Also Read: Fire engulfs textile factory in Faisalabad

Rescue officials said no casualty was reported in the incident.

Last month, a fire broke out in a towering building located in Karachi’s Old City Area.

The Techno City building is situated on the busiest street in the city’s Old City neighborhood.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.