Fire breaks out at Rawalpindi’s sasta bazar

RAWALPINDI: Fire broke out at sasta bazar in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting rescue officials.

As per details, the fire broke out at the sasta bazar located at the Chohar Chowk Rawalpindi. Several pushcarts were turned into ashes due to raging fire.

Getting information, the firefighters have reached the spot to control the fire. The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

In a separate fire incident in Karachi earlier this month, around 600 shops were affected in fire that broke out at Saddar’s Cooperative Market.

Read more: FIRE ENGULFS TEXTILE FACTORY IN FAISALABAD

The cause of the fire in the busy shopping area in the heart of the city yet to be established, according to the fire brigade.

“No fire safety system was available in the market,” fire brigade officials said. “The fire staff has to face difficulties owing to narrow lanes in the market,” they further had said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!