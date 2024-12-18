Fire breaks out on Karachi-bound Tezgam Express

LAHORE: A fire broke out on Tezgam Express on Wednesday, causing panic among the passengers, ARY News reported, citing officials.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, the incident occurred between Kot Lakhpat and Jia Bagga Railway Station.

The brake van of the Tezgam Express caught fire as it travelled from Lahore to Karachi.

The passengers quickly disembarked the train as soon as the incident happened and no casualties were reported, as per the spokesperson.

Rescue 1122 and the train staff rushed to the spot, promptly extinguished the flames. The affected brake van was detached and the Tezgam Express was clear to depart to Karachi.

Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident, directing the officials to submit the report within two days.

It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident also occurred in 2019 when around 70 people were reported dead and 40 others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways (PR) reported its second consecutive year of success with a 15 percent increase in revenue.

According to Baloch, both the number of trains and revenue have increased, while operational expenses have been reduced.

During the first five months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Railways recorded a revenue of Rs37.5 billion, which is 15 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite the increase in the number of trains, fuel expenses have decreased by 13.57 percent.

CEO Amir Ali Baloch further expressed confidence that Pakistan Railways will achieve its target of Rs109 billion for the ongoing fiscal year.